California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,934,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,761,000 after acquiring an additional 44,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 464,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 29,759 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,210,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

CPK opened at $118.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $136.73. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.06). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.65%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

