California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 811.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of SBCF opened at $25.90 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

