California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $22,894,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $14,122,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,908,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 1,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 225,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,344,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,980,000 after buying an additional 210,521 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.79. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $190.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

