California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $290,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,774.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

RPD stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.03. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. The firm had revenue of $210.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

