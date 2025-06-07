California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of WaFd worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of WaFd by 33.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 40,499 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in WaFd by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in WaFd by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WaFd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of WaFd by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 223,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get WaFd alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAFD has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on WaFd from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

WaFd Price Performance

Shares of WAFD opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. WaFd, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.25.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.17 million. WaFd had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.75%.

WaFd Company Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.