California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OUT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,604,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,819,000 after buying an additional 8,892,411 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,243,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,015,000 after buying an additional 2,450,632 shares during the last quarter. Benchstone Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter valued at $29,038,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 6,623.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,595,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,302,000 after buying an additional 1,571,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,001,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,505,000 after buying an additional 886,605 shares during the last quarter.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUTFRONT Media Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $16.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.17 million. Analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on OUT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

Get Our Latest Report on OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.