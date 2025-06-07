California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.13 Million Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,089,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after buying an additional 4,080,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $21,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,700,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,805,000 after buying an additional 3,178,785 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 12,934.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,971,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 2,948,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,210,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,245,000 after buying an additional 2,641,310 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDE. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cormark upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

In related news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 60,551 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $442,022.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,042.60. This trade represents a 24.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $134,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,841 shares in the company, valued at $797,415.03. This trade represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,061 shares of company stock worth $667,775 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CDE opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

