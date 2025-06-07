California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report) by 153.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Freedom were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 555.5% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Stock Performance

Shares of FRHC opened at $155.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.29 and its 200-day moving average is $139.34. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freedom Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

