California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of J&J Snack Foods worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Wall Street Zen raised J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $116.00 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $111.11 and a twelve month high of $180.80. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.96 and its 200 day moving average is $137.73.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.01 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.