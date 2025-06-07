California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,050,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $183,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.60.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of IPAR opened at $137.93 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.65 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

