California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.44 Million Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.62.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.36. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $68.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.43 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 7,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $457,647.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,313.81. This trade represents a 26.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 75,000 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $3,861,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,247.60. The trade was a 65.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,630 shares of company stock worth $7,107,346. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

