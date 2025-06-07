California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Oceaneering International worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 118,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

OII opened at $20.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $674.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

