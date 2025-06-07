California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.51 Million Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Inari Medical worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth $681,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NARI opened at $79.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $79.99.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

