California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.54 Million Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 364,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $44,401,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,990,624.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,479,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after buying an additional 4,478,906 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $28,473,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $19,663,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,214,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,120 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Coty stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

