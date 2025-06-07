California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 14,425.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,020 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Life360 were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIF. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Life360 by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life360 by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Life360 during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in Life360 by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Life360 by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on LIF shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Life360 from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Life360 Stock Performance

Shares of LIF opened at $63.85 on Friday. Life360, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 709.44.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $190,718.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,351.34. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Synge sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,507,627.92. The trade was a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,033 shares of company stock worth $3,176,238 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

