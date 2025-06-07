California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Enovis worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Enovis by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at $16,407,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Enovis from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Enovis from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Enovis Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:ENOV opened at $31.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $29.13 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.