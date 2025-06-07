California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of InvenTrust Properties worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IVT stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.2376 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 413.04%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

