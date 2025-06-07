California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 858.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton sold 26,000 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $488,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

NYSE:UE opened at $18.66 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 118.75%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

