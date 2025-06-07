California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in RingCentral by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in RingCentral by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNG. Wedbush lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on RingCentral from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on RingCentral from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on RingCentral from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RNG opened at $27.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.61. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $612.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $62,848.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,866.54. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 94,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $2,522,031.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 607,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,016.64. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,727,463. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Articles

