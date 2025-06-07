California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,182 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Yelp worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YELP. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 752,742 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $29,131,000 after buying an additional 57,610 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 347.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 124,561 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $1,197,000. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,782.80. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $86,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,600.57. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,686 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Performance

YELP stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $41.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

