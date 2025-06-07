California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HNI were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HNI by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in HNI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in HNI by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HNI by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in HNI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HNI shares. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of HNI in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of HNI in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

HNI Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:HNI opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.10. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.47 million. HNI had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.27%. HNI’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

HNI Company Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.