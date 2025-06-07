California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRS. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Insider Transactions at Leonardo DRS

In other news, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $112,786.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,564.68. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dippold sold 26,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $870,408.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,825.40. This represents a 27.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,354 shares of company stock worth $3,019,773. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ DRS opened at $44.38 on Friday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.