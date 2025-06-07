California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Energizer worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Energizer by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Energizer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $22.43 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The business had revenue of $662.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.38%.

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $86,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 277,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,567.15. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Moore purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $346,500. This represents a 200.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Energizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

