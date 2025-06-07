California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Arcellx worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Arcellx by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,956,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,360 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arcellx by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,385,000 after acquiring an additional 867,996 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Arcellx by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,787,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,760,000 after acquiring an additional 935,848 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arcellx by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,121,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,685,000 after acquiring an additional 220,711 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Arcellx from $133.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $68.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.84. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $107.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.91 and a beta of 0.28.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $377,655. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

