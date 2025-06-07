California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $1,625,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HHH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

HHH stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.83 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $199.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.43 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

