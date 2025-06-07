California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAC. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $49.22 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.