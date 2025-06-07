California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,042 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,042 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Nordstrom worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at $3,767,000. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at $2,044,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after acquiring an additional 289,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at $33,480,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.1%

JWN opened at $24.68 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

