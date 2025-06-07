California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,068 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $4,253,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 300,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 73,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $1,258,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $189,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,633.72. This trade represents a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,267 shares of company stock worth $228,972. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFBC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.