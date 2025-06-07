California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 147,055 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,055 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Capri worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Capri by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Capri by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Capri by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $17.01 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($5.12). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

