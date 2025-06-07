California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 163 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,708,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UniFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

UniFirst Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:UNF opened at $188.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.47. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $149.58 and a twelve month high of $243.70.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.41%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also

