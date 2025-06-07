California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,763 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after buying an additional 73,712 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Trading Up 0.9%

HUBG opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $915.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.68.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

