California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,129 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Neogen worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Neogen by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,637,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,171,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,346,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,825 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Neogen by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,485,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Neogen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,826,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,012,000 after acquiring an additional 423,923 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.84. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,474 shares in the company, valued at $177,252.02. This trade represents a 36.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy M. Rocklin acquired 12,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $62,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,072.13. The trade was a 52.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 83,500 shares of company stock valued at $431,525 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

