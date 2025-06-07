California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,266 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 645.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,355,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,567,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,769 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,686,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 851,104 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,156,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,159,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,407,000 after purchasing an additional 538,089 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE SHO opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $234.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Bank of America raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHO

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.