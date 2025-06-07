California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,064 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $3,653,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Bancorp by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 139,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 22,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Bancorp by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Bancorp stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $175.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.88 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 30.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

