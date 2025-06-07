California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,843 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of PENN Entertainment worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $34,994,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,901,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,804,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,882,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after acquiring an additional 848,066 shares during the period. Finally, Benchstone Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $16,613,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.10.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ PENN opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.56.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 322,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,215.03. The trade was a 3.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,587.50. This trade represents a 3.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.