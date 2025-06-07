California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 387 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,646,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 98,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 5,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SXT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $159,210.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,946 shares in the company, valued at $758,445.70. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE SXT opened at $96.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.23. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $392.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.30%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

