California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 426 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,410,000 after buying an additional 46,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,601,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,191,000 after buying an additional 145,255 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,727,000 after buying an additional 424,011 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,132,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 461,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $70.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HTLF

Heartland Financial USA Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.