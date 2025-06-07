California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 594 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In related news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total value of $154,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,731.06. This trade represents a 7.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $4,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,254,237. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,371 shares of company stock worth $9,547,230 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Trading Up 1.6%

OSIS opened at $226.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.18 and a fifty-two week high of $234.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.98 and its 200 day moving average is $193.53.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.49 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.33.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

