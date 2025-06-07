California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 925 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Enova International were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Enova International by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 672.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 132,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Stock Up 2.6%

Enova International stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $117.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.21. Enova International had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $745.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 9,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $859,822.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,870,182.10. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,223 shares in the company, valued at $35,431,690.25. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,872. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENVA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Enova International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

