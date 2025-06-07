California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 654.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 71.00%. The firm had revenue of $497.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.76%.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.