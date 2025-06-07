Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC Invests $764,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

