Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,307 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Camping World by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,110,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,643,000 after acquiring an additional 264,935 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Camping World by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,151,000 after acquiring an additional 975,168 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,142,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in Camping World by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,875,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,258 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.13. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -108.70%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

