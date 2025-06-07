Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Forecast for Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Stock Price

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RBRK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.81.

Rubrik Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $98.03 on Friday. Rubrik has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rubrik will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $199,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,296.94. The trade was a 92.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $1,690,467.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 186,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,720,811.80. This represents a 14.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,609 shares of company stock valued at $47,450,968 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Rubrik in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 209.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

