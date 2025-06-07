Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 609 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.5% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,515,504,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441,082 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,987,733,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,978,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $17,338,942.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,526,749.63. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

