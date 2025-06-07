Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRX. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,568,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,741,000 after buying an additional 913,843 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $10,115,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,570,000 after buying an additional 396,506 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,431,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,957,000 after buying an additional 390,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0%

CPRX stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $1,039,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,468.99. This trade represents a 38.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

