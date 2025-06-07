Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.17% of Celcuity worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Celcuity by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,678,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,062,000 after acquiring an additional 803,575 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Celcuity by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 447,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 140,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celcuity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,651,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Celcuity by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELC opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $494.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. Celcuity Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $19.77.

Celcuity ( NASDAQ:CELC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

