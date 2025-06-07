Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

CLBT stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 600.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.