Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $2.39 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 35,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.71.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,984,909. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

