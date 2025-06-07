Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $301.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

