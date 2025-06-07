China Gold International Resources (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.11 and traded as high as $8.62. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 5,395 shares traded.

China Gold International Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11.

China Gold International Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

